Trump Lashing Out at ‘Stupid Republicans’ Over Epstein Files Puts US in ‘Uncharted Territory,’ Nicolle Wallace Says | Video

President Donald Trump’s rageful messages toward “stupid Republicans” and the portion of his MAGA base still demanding information on the Jeffrey Epstein Files continued to fracture the party on Wednesday — and even MSNBC host and political world stalwart Nicolle Wallace admitted that it puts American voters in “uncharted territory.”

The host explained that the country and the party are in “uncharted territory” for the first real time since Trump took the White House as he continues to insult and downplay the Epstein files days after the DOJ released a memo stating there was no credible information left to pursue on the topic.

“Never before have the American people at large observed such pervasive and disruptive and jagged, such gaping new fault lines rupturing and exploding in spectacular fashion along the MAGA movement’s powerful landmass,” Wallace said. “For the past few days, supporters of Donald Trump have had their spears trained on one another in the aftermath of the Trump administration’s conclusion ‘that there is no there there’ on the so-called Jeffrey Epstein client list.”

She continued: “It wasn’t until today that Donald Trump entered the chat and Trump himself stabbed at his own supporters, calling them ‘weaklings.’ Those voters that continue to ask for answers around the Epstein related conspiracy theories. Donald Trump even suggested his supporters, the MAGA faithful, are ‘doing the Democrats’ work’ for some reason and asserted he didn’t want their support anymore anyway. It is a supreme political betrayal.”

On Wednesday, Trump went on a Truth Social tirade and lashed out at his devoted followers for believing he is withholding files regarding the late Epstein, saying it is nothing more than a “hoax” and “bulls–t.”

“[The Democrats’] new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump posted. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

He added that when it comes to those who were once on Team MAGA but have questioned his approach to Epstein, he does not “want their support anymore!”

Trump’s Truth Social post came a day after he told reporters he was confused by how much the MAGA base cared about Epstein, his alleged sex trafficking crimes and theories around his 2019 death.

