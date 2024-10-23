Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump Canceling ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Event Day After McDonald’s Stunt | Video

Following his photo-op pretending to work at a McDonald’s this week, Donald Trump promptly canceled a town hall that was set to be called “Make America Healthy Again.” And on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon had a chuckle at the irony.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host first zeroed in on just how close election day is, joking that Biden is the only person “who’s pretty numb about the whole thing.” But, he quickly pivoted to how the candidates are closing out their campaign trails.

Noting that Trump had a planned town hall called “Make America Healthy Again” scheduled, Fallon couldn’t help but enjoy the irony.

“It’s tough to make America healthy again when you were just making them french fries a day ago,” he joked.

Fallon also thought it was funny that McDonald’s immediately clarified it is “not a political brand” after Trump’s visit.

“Yup, McDonald’s won’t endorse Trump, but they are willing to keep track of all his lawsuits,” he said.

At that, a photo of a typical McDonald’s sign popped up, with it’s tagline “Over 99 billion served.” Naturally, that prompted Fallon to put on his Trump voice and repeat the word “billion,” with the convicted felon’s typical affectation.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.