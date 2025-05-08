Seth Meyers Deciphers Why Trump Looked So Happy While Being Publicly Rebuked by Canadian Prime Minister | Video

U.S. president Donald Trump met with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this week, and during that meeting, Carney publicly rebuked Trump’s idea of annexing Canada once again. But, instead of getting hostile, Trump was mostly grinning — and Seth Meyers thinks he knows why.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host first poked fun at the fact that, when asked what kind of concessions he’s looking for from Canada, Trump’s immediate response was “friendship.” Meyers called the answer “revealing” and “deeply sad,” but also figured that’s why Trump didn’t mind when Carney definitively and publicly shut down the idea of Canada becoming a state.

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We’re sitting in one right now,” Carney said. “You know, Buckingham Palace, that you visited as well. And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign last several months, it’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale ever.”

“I’ve never seen him smile that much while someone tells him to get lost,” Meyers said when the clip ended. “I think it’s because Carney sucked up to him by talking about real estate. Carney’s telling him he’s wrong to his face, and all Trump is thinking, ‘Oh, a new friend! They made the concession!’”

Speaking more generally, Meyers marveled at the fact that Canada wound up swinging left in the election at all, and specifically because of Trump and the threats and comments he’s made about Canada.

“Congrats, Donald, you turned the most polite country on Earth into an enemy,” he mocked. “This is like getting a handwritten letter from Mr. Rogers that says, ‘Hey, neighbor, I’m going to burn your f—ing house down.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.