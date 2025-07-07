Trump Media Launches TV Streaming Platform Truth+ in Partnership With Newsmax

Trump Media & Technology Group has launched its own TV streaming platform, titled Truth+, in partnership with conservative news network Newsmax.

Trump Media, which operates the social media platform Truth Social used heavily by Donald Trump, launched Truth+ globally on Monday, with the flagship Newsmax channel available to stream on the platform. Trump Media describes the platform’s focus as “family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content.”

The Truth+ app is now available to download across iOS and Android devices, as well as across the internet and on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Roku connected TVs. Truth+ will become available globally for LG and Samsung connected TVs as the apps get approved.

“We’re gratified by the fast introduction of Truth+ to international markets and look forward to completing the rollout across all devices and operating systems,” Trump Media CEO and chairman Devin Nunes said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Newsmax in particular for partnering with Trump Media for this expansion, which will bring the network’s unique programming to major new markets.”

“There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we’re laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary,” Nunes continued.

“Devin Nunes has done a remarkable job growing Truth Social and now Truth+ in the U.S., it’s only natural they would grow globally and we’re proud to partner with him and Trump Media on this expansion,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

In addition to Truth Social and now Truth+, Trump Media will soon launch Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.