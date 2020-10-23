President Donald Trump retweeted praise of his Thursday night debate performance from Megyn Kelly, someone whose own debate performance he was brutally critical of in 2015.

“Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasn’t a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most,” tweeted the former Fox News and NBC News host, earning herself the presidential retweet.

Kelly moderated a 2015 Republican primary debate and set off such an attack from Trump that it became one of the first big news cycles around his run for the presidency. After she asked him about past sexist comments, he called her “unfair” and retweeted a supporter who called her a “bimbo.”

It didn’t end there, either: Trump went on to make an infamous comment about the then-Fox News host.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump told CNN’s Don Lemon. The comment got him uninvited from a top GOP event that year.

Kelly spent time Thursday night personally replying to Twitter users who insulted her after she shared her opinion on the debate, calling them “my dear” and suggesting ways in which she is not, in fact, irrelevant.