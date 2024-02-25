Donald Trump took the stage Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference and promptly attempted to warn attendees about the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. He told the audience that “It’s ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ OK? You know that. Hannibal Lecter! They’re all being deposited into our country.”

Trump began this portion of his speech, “It’s migrant crime. It’s a new category of crime. And I wanted to call it ‘Biden Migrant Crime.’ But it’s too long. So we just call it ‘migrant crime.’ We have a new category, Migrant Crime.”

“And it’s going to be more severe than violent crime and crime as we knew it, because we have millions and millions of people, and they came from prisons and jails,” Trump said. “They came from mental institutions and insane asylums. No, they’re not the same. An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids, OK? It’s ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ OK? You know that. Hannibal Lecter! They’re all being deposited into our country.”

Trump added, “And then you have terrorists, and then you have drugs, and then you have human traffickers, and they’re coming over at levels never seen before. We’ve never seen anything like this.”

The former president didn’t limit his specious warnings to immigration. He also told the audience that if President Joe Biden is reelected, Medicare, Social Security and health care in general will all, as he put it, “collapse.” Manufacturing jobs will be “choked off into extinction” and Hamas will “terrorize our streets.”

If he’s elected, Trump went on, crime in New York City will be taken care of “in a half a day.”

Even though Americans living under a Biden administration have enjoyed low unemployment, a strong stock market and rising wages, Trump also managed to rant about the unsatisfactory economy he claimed the U.S. is experiencing.

“For hard-working Americans, Nov. 5 will be our new liberation day,” Trump said, “but for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and impostors who have commandeered our government, it will be their judgment day.”

Watch Donald Trump’s entire CPAC speech in the video above.