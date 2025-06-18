Trump Parade Boosts Fox News to Best Saturday Primetime Ratings Since First Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump’s parade boosted Fox News to reach its best Saturday primetime ratings since the first assassination attempt against him in 2024.

Coverage of the Army 250 Parade, which aired from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, brought in 4.9 million total viewers and 700,000 viewers in the key cable demo among adults 25-54 on Fox News, and peaked with 5.5 million viewers during the 8 p.m. ET hour. Saturday, June 14, marked Fox News’ highest rated Saturday in primetime since coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania in July 2024.

As expected, Fox News’ coverage of the parade was the most-watched of all the cable news networks, with CNN scoring an average viewership of 1.1 million and MSNBC averaging 1.27 million viewers. In the demo, CNN brought in 222,000 viewers ages 25-54 while MSNBC scored 145,000 demo viewers.

Both CNN and MSNBC’s coverage peaked in the 6 p.m. hour with 1.24 million viewers and 1.39 million viewers, respectively, compared to the rest of the night.

Fox News touted that the coverage scored over 3.4 million video views across live streams, shorts and VODs on YouTube, according to YouTube analytics, and scored 47.7 million video views and 4.6 million social media interactions, per Emplifi.

While all three networks covered the parade, Fox news hosted a four-hour special hosted by Lawrence Jones and Emily Compagno, which featured commentary from Bret Baier and Lucas Tomlinson, among others.

Cable news programming during the day on Saturday also spotlighted the nationwide “No Kings” protest, which was crafted in response to the military parade, which took place on Trump’s birthday.