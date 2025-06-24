Trump Mimics Clint Eastwood, Dares AOC to Impeach Him: ‘Make My Day!’

Just call him Dirty Donny? President Trump did his best “Dirty Harry” impression on Tuesday, ripping “stupid” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while daring her and other Democrats to impeach him for a third time.

The president, while using a line from Clint Eastwood’s 1983 flick “Sudden Impact,” challenged AOC to “go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

Trump’s comment came during a lengthy, searing Truth Social post aimed at AOC over her claim last weekend the president should be impeached for bombing Iranian nuclear weapon facilities. President Trump said the New York representative made the claim because Democrats “aren’t used to WINNING” and she “can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again.”

He also skewered Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Ilhan Omar in his Truth Social post, saying the latter “does nothing but complain” about the U.S.

He then signed off with a slight variation on the famous lined used by Eastwood’s Harry Callahan in the fourth “Dirty Harry” movie. Eastwood, for what it is worth, is a longtime Republican. The Hollywood legend has not said much about President Trump since he entered politics, although Eastwood did say he supported Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, despite Trump saying “a lot of dumb things.” He then pivoted in 2020, saying he preferred former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg to be the commander-in-chief; it is not known who Eastwood supported in the 2024 election.

President Trump’s social media blast against AOC came amid a busy morning. He started the day by ripping Israel and Iran for continuing to fight after he announced the two countries had reached a truce, saying both “don’t know what the f–k they’re doing.” Soon after, he was in a better mood, saying the ceasefire was now in effect and that Israeli bombers, rather than attacking Iran, would perform a “friendly ‘Plane Wave’ over the country instead.