Trump Mocked for Complaining About Energy-Efficient Dishwashers in Fox Interview: ‘So Trump Is Pro-Choice’ (Video)

Looking for a safe harbor to promote his presidential campaign during a myriad felony court cases, Donald Trump found his spot Thursday with Larry Kudlow on the Fox Business network.

But it didn’t come without its share of trademark, confusing remarks from the now four-time indicted former president, one of which was met with immediate mockery online.

Trump told host Kudlow that the United States is sitting on more oil reserves than Saudi Arabia, and should be capitalizing on that to lower energy costs for America and strengthen its economic position in the world.

In a very friendly interview that avoided Trump’s multiple federal indictments, Trump said that “Drill, baby, drill” is the first policy he will pursue to improve the U.S. economy if he is elected president in 2024.

While more oil is the answer, renewable resources like solar and wind power are the enemy, Trump told Kudlow.

“Green energy is killing this country,” Trump said, without providing any examples.

He then twice ranted about how new homes now come with dishwashers that don’t use enough water to wash dishes, while Kudlow nodded. The remark received an instant reaction on Twitter.

So Trump is pro-choice. — Christopher Farrell (@cmfarrell57) August 17, 2023

Another Twitter user snarked:

The last time Larry Kudlow was right about anything, Donald Trump had brown hair and didn't need Depends. https://t.co/UK9gPEycRh — RJ Gadz ☮ (@RalfusJ) August 12, 2023

Kudlow clearly loved everything Trump had to say, cheering him on every point. Before joining Fox, Kudlow served as Director of the National Economic Council for the Trump administration from 2018 to 2021

Trump said he is the only option for voters to save the country from President Joe Biden, whom Trump said “can’t talk and can’t walk.”

Trump did not discuss the four felony cases against him in federal court, other than to call it “a witch hunt” by Democrats.

“They are sick people. They have no idea about how the world works, and they have no idea about the anger they cause,” Trump said. “They want to suppress your voice.”

Kudlow and Trump focused on economic issues, which they agreed are being botched by the Biden administration.

“We don’t have a great country, we have a country that is a laughingstock all over the world,” Trump said. “We’re like a Third World country.”

Kudlow echoed Trump’s positions throughout the interview while bashing Biden. He said Trump is the man he wants dealing with foreign countries.

“I don’t think people understand what a good negotiator you are. I just refer to it as the art of the deal,” Kudlow said, referring to Trump’s book of that name.

Trump said he will not shy away from tariffs in dealing with other countries and their economic relations with the United States.

“Tariffs give you power over countries, even in time of war,” Trump said.

Domestically, Trump criticized Ford and GM for what he said is their policy of abandoning gas-powered cars to concentrate completely on electric cars.

He said such policies are the work of Democrats, whom he said are wrecking the economy.

“They just want to make your life uncomfortable,” he said.

Kudlow agreed, calling Biden “the most anti-business president in our history.”

Trump and 18 of his supporters were charged earlier this week with violating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (aka RICO) in Georgia for allegedly taking part in a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn Biden’s 2020 election win in the state.

In addition to the Georgia case, Trump is facing multiple criminal charges in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

See more reaction to Trump’s comments below:

Show me you've never run a dishwasher or know anything about well water. — — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) August 17, 2023

The man talks more about water than even Noah. — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) August 17, 2023

Like he's ever used a dishwasher or washing machine. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 BobbyB🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⚾🏈☕🏀🌊🌊 (@bobbygenebussel) August 17, 2023

Intellectual moments in history



Dishwasher tales😜 pic.twitter.com/BIqmM7RR8N — purplefrappe (@purplefrappe) August 17, 2023