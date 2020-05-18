Trump Rips CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell Over Interview With Ousted Vaccine Agency Director

President Donald Trump lashed out at CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell and the network’s “60 Minutes” after ousted vaccine agency director Dr. Rick Bright was interviewed on the long-running news magazine.

“@60Minutes & third place anchor, @NorahODonnell, are doing everything in their power to demean our Country, much to the benefit of the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“Tonight they put on yet another Fake ‘Whistleblower’, a disgruntled employee who supports Dems, fabricates stories, & spews lies. @60Minutes report was incorrect, which they couldn’t care less about. Fake News! I don’t know this guy, never met him, but don’t like what I see. How can a creep like this show up to work tomorrow & report to @SecAzar, his boss, after trashing him on T.V.?” wrote the president in a series of tweets.

He went on, criticizing whistleblowers who bring information to journalists and calling on the CBSViacom chairwoman, Shari Redstone, to step in: “This whole Whistleblower racket needs to be looked at very closely, it is causing great injustice & harm. I hope you are listening @SenSusanCollins I also hope that Shari Redstone will take a look at her poorly performing gang. She knows how to make things right!”

A representative for CBS News didn’t immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Dr. Bright testified Thursday before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee about his removal from his position overseeing the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in a hearing that Fox News’ Bret Baier said was “potentially politically damaging” for Trump.

Sunday, Trump also attacked CNN’s Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins, the latter of whom hit back by reminding him that while he was insulting her, “nearly 90,000 Americans have been killed” by the coronavirus.