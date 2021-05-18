Trump Now Under Criminal Investigation by NY Attorney General

On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office announced that it has formally joined the New York City civil investigation into disgraced former president Donald Trump’s business dealings. As a result, the investigation now has an unspecified “criminal capacity,” James’ spokesperson said.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment,,” James’ spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement provided to CNN.

No details have been made public about precisely what aspect of Trump’s various business dealings is under criminal investigation. But according to CNN, the Trump organization remains under the years-long civil investigation in New York City. District Attorney Cy Vance is attempting to determine if the Trump organization has defrauded lenders and insurance companies by lying about the value of company assets, or evaded taxes.

According to CNN, investigators from the state Attorney General’s office have joined the District Attorney’s team in New York City.