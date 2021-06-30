Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Indicted on Criminal Charges in Tax Investigation

A Manhattan grand jury filed criminal indictments on Wednesday against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, according to media reports.

The specific charges are not immediately clear and will be unsealed on Thursday, when Weisselberg is expected to surrender to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., according to the Washington Post.

Weisselberg’s attorney had no comment; a lawyer for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weisselberg has been the subject of media scrutiny for months as prosecutors sought to flip him to their side and gain his valuable insights into the Trump Organization as fodder for further indictments. Even Weisselberg’s own daughter-in-law predicted (correctly) that he would cave under government pressure.

While the charges still remain sealed, the Associated Press reported they are expected to pin Weisselberg for accepting benefits from the company including apartments, school tuition or cars, without properly paying taxes on them.

Other members of the Trump Organization are being examined by prosecutors — including Trump Organization chief operating officer Matthew Calamari and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr.. The Calamaris are under investigation for accepting similar tax-free perks.

The Calamari’s attorney Nicholas Gravante told Insider that he didn’t expect his clients will be charged in the ongoing Trump Organization investigation. “Although the DA’s investigation obviously is ongoing, I do not expect charges to be filed against either of my clients at this time,” Gravante told Insider Wednesday.

More to come…