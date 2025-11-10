President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned former advisors Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn and several other allies who in his effort to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election, a decision that’s garnered widespread reactions from online.

“Last night Trump pardoned Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman, Mark Meadows – and 72 others allegedly associated with the effort to challenge the 2020 election results,” one X user said on Monday, before stating that he believes this only shows Trump was guilty of trying to fix the election.

“This is an admission of guilt,” the user added.

On Monday, Justice Department Pardon Attorney Ed Martin shared the long list of pardons via an X post.

“No MAGA left behind,” Martin wrote before dropping images of the documents. “Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!!”

All were given the “full, complete and unconditional” pardons, including Epshteyn, a Trump advisor; Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff in 2020 and John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, two attorneys who aided in creating a plan to push former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election on Jan. 6, 2021. Pardons are only granted to those who have been convicted of a federal crime, and none listed were ever charged federally, according to the Associated Press.

In response to the pardons, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Biden administration put those pardoned through “hell.”

“These great Americans were persecuted and put through hell by the Biden Administration for challenging an election, which is the cornerstone of democracy,” Leavitt said.

Since the news broke, social media has taken off with reactions. Check out some of what folks have to say below.

PARDON ME?!! Rudy Giuliani — a onetime mayor turned full-time peddler of election falsehoods — has been granted a full, unconditional federal pardon by Donald Trump. Giuliani spent 2020 building and broadcasting the lie that the election was “stolen,” coordinating legal theater… pic.twitter.com/8xf0eT0KWJ — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 10, 2025

Rudy Giuliani was a DUI hire — The Volatile Mermaid (@ohnoshetwitnt.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T13:30:34.233Z

Grotesque and immoral doesn’t even begin to describe Trump’s pardoning of Rudy Giuliani. — Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T13:16:04.621Z

Rudy Giuliani: “Thank goodness President Trump pardoned me. I was really starting to sweat.” — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T14:08:57.139Z

Not a great sign that I'm so numb to Trump's insanely corrupt pardons that I just eyerolled at him parodying Rudy Giuliani this morning. At least I'm pretty sure he knows who Giuliani is… — Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T15:21:04.421Z

Trump just pardoned Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and their crew for scheming with fake electors to steal the 2020 vote in states like Georgia and Arizona, dodging justice while his own name stays off the list. #January6 — Anonymous ⩜ (@youranona.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T11:17:12.416Z

DISGUSTING In the middle of the night, Tr*mp pardoned a group of insurrectionists who tried to overturn the 2020 election: Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman and Boris Epshteyn. — Paul van der Meer (@paulvandermeer.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T07:43:54.152Z