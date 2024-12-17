‘The View’: Joy Behar Lists Broken Trump Promises After He Vows Not to Revoke Polio Vaccine

As Donald Trump continues to make promises that he won’t do certain things, “The View” hosts have had enough. So, on Tuesday morning, co-host Joy Behar ran down a laundry list of promises the president-elect has made and subsequently broken.

The skepticism came during the first Hot Topic of the day, as the ABC hosts discussed RFK Jr. — Trump’s pick for health secretary — and his stance against vaccines. RFK Jr.’s lawyer officially asked the FDA to revoke its longstanding approval of the polio vaccine this week, but Trump is swearing up and down that both he and Kennedy are believers in that same vaccine.

And that only made Behar scoff.

“Do you actually believe anything he says? Tell the truth,” she said, as the audience answered with a resounding, drawn out “No.”

“I mean, they overturned Roe v. Wade, he said he wasn’t going to put anybody in who backed Project 2025. A lot of people that he’s put into this new administration believe that stuff. He said that grocery prices would magically come down, he already admitted that they can’t very easily come down,” she listed.

“Remember when, during COVID, he said ‘No masks, you don’t need masks.’ That was also BS. He attacked Dr. Fauci, who was really trying to help everybody,” Behar continued still. “He pushed deworming medication for horses on us. And the worst — the pièce de résistance, as they say — is he sent COVID tests to Putin. That really ticked me off.”

At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in, adding that Trump sent the tests to Russia when Americans really needed them, to which Behar agreed.

“So, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, do you actually believe this man? No,” she said, as the audience once again answered with a resounding negative.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.