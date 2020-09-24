Go Pro Today

Romney, Rubio Reject Trump’s Refusal to Commit to Peaceful Power Transfer

Neither senator actually addressed the president by name

| September 24, 2020 @ 7:43 AM
Rubio Romney

Getty Images

GOP senators Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio both tweeted statements rejecting President Donald Trump’s Wednesday refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November — but neither of them mentioned Trump by name.

“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable,” tweeted Romney Wednesday night.

“As we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election,” wrote Rubio Thursday morning. “It may take longer than usual to know the outcome, but it will be a valid one. And at noon on Jan 20, 2021 we will peacefully swear in the President.”

Also Read: Trump Won't Commit to 'Peaceful Transfer of Power,' Suggests 'Get Rid of Ballots' (Video)

In an exchange at the White House Wednesday, Trump refused to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” should he lose the election and instead falsely suggested that the “ballots are out of control” ahead of election day on Nov. 3.

“Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” a reporter asked. “There has been rioting in Louisville, there’s been rioting in many cities across this country, red and- your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”

“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens,” Trump replied. “You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

On Thursday’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough — a former GOP congressman — called upon even more members of the party to denounce Trump’s remarks.

