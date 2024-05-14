Donald Trump continued to baffle at a New Jersey campaign rally and two-hour speech in which he went after the Garden State’s resident rocker Bruce Springsteen — and praised the fictional cannibal serial killer Hannibal Lecter as “a wonderful man.”

Astounded by the former president’s requisite antics, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon dubbed audio of Trump saying more nice things about other cinematic villains: Darth Vader, Voldemort and “the shark from ‘Jaws.’”

Assuring that the comments on Hannibal Lecter were “real,” Fallon first played a clip from Monday’s rally.

“‘Silence of the Lambs’ — has anyone ever seen ‘The Silence of the Lambs’? The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He’s a wonderful man,” Trump said in the video. “He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ As this poor doctor walks by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’”

“But Hannibal Lecter,” Trump concluded. “Congratulations — the late, great Hannibal Lecter.’”

Cut to Fallon looking as confused as the commentary warranted.

“What is going on? What is going on? What is going on?” the host repeated thrice in shock. “I’m no political expert, but maybe don’t keep saying, ‘The late, great Hannibal Lecter.’”

The comedian then joked that “the late, great Hannibal Lecter,” as so memorably played in an Oscar-winning performance by Anthony Hopkins, wasn’t “the only surprising person who Trump said nice things about.”

Fallon then queued up the same campaign rally video with fake audio of a Trump impressionist singing increasingly ridiculous praises.

“Darth Vader was a good man, a very good man. He just wanted to be a good father — had a frustrating kid, that Darth Jr.,” the first bit said. “You know, Darth Jr. he has a very hairy bigfoot friend, they call him Chewbacca. Chewbacca, not necessarily nice, doesn’t speak our language.”

Next up: Voldemort.

“You’ve got to love Voldemort. They call him, ‘He who must not be named.’ But I say, let’s name him! He’s got a great name. Voldemort.”

And the shark from “Jaws” — “a very good friend of mine.”

“I told Jaws, ‘Stop eating people, it’s rude.’ But he didn’t listen to me and look what happened, he exploded,” the segment concluded. “But he was a very good shark. He always walked around with a theme. Da-dah, da-dah, da-dah — very scary.”

Watch Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video, above.