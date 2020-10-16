Trump Falls for Satire Sites Fake Story About Twitter Shutting Down to Help Biden
“Why is Twitter doing this?” president bemoaned over fake news report
Lindsey Ellefson | October 16, 2020 @ 6:20 AM
Last Updated: October 16, 2020 @ 7:35 AM
Getty Images
President Donald Trump was seemingly duped by a satirical website early Friday morning when he credulously shared one of its articles with his millions of followers on Twitter.
“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” Trump wrote after sharing the Babylon Bee’s “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News.”
The traffic to the Bee’s article crashed the website Friday morning. The Babylon Bee describes itself as “the world’s best satire site.” It typically touches on Christian or political themes in its satire and has a conservative bent to its humor.
Thursday night, Twitter was down for a significant amount of time, with no tweets loading or sending in the hours leading up to the competing town halls between President Donald Trump on NBC news and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on ABC News.
The satirical article Trump tweeted out included phony information on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey smashing a glass box in his office that said, “Break in Case of Bad Publicity for Democrats” and destroying computers at Twitter’s HQ to create the outage.
