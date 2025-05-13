Stephen Colbert Applauds Trump for Taking Qatari Jet: ‘Kind of Sweet How He Keeps the Nausea Fresh’ | Video

With Donald Trump set to accept a $400 million jet from Qatar to be used as the new Air Force One, Stephen Colbert actually briefly applauded the move on Monday night. But it wasn’t out of respect for the situation itself.

To kick off his “The Late Show” monologue, the CBS host really just marveled at the fact that Trump’s latest move was able to shock anyone — including some of the president’s own supporters.

“After all these years, it’s nice that Donald Trump is still able to surprise us,” Colbert joked. “It’s kind of sweet how he keeps the nausea fresh!”

“Because we all know he’s a sack of loose skin stuffed with greed, but I don’t think any of us expected him to accept a luxury 747 jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One,” he continued.

Naturally, the late night host already had a slogan in mind for a Qatari Air Force One: “Yes, yes, speak louder into the tray table.” But beyond the potential security risks — which even Trump’s own former staffers have pointed out — Colbert mostly just scoffed over Trump getting to use the plane after he leaves office, because it will be donated to Trump’s presidential library.

“I actually think it’s fitting that the only thing Trump’s going to check out of his library is: big plane,” Colbert joked.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.