Seth Meyers Predicts Ted Cruz Will Walk Back Criticism of Trump Taking Qatari Jet if He Gets Invited On | Video

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is currently among the Republicans who are not supportive of President Donald Trump accepting a luxury jet from Qatar to serve as the new Air Force One. Although, Seth Meyers won’t be surprised if Cruz changes his tune — especially if Trump extends an invite onto the plane.

The NBC host devoted his entire “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday to Trump’s latest move, once again playing several supercuts of both Republicans and the president himself previously raging about the idea of Democrats taking money from foreign governments (and, specifically, Qatar).

But, now that it’s Trump accepting a major gift — one that he will get to continue using once he leaves office — they’re more OK with it. Well, except for Ted Cruz.

“I also think the plane poses significant espionage and surveillance problems, so we’ll see how this issue plays out, but I certainly have concerns,” he said in an interview.

Meyers is skeptical about that criticism, though.

“Of course, Ted Cruz is only against it until Trump invites him onto the plane,” the comedian said before launching into an imitation of Cruz. “‘You know, I thought it was a bad idea, but then I got a free lift and realized that President Trump is a master negotiator. He even let me have a refreshing drink of water out of the bidet!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.