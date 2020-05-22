Trump Rails Against Fox News As Latest Poll Shows Him Down

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News Friday after a poll from the network showed him trailing behind presumed Democratic presidential election opponent Joe Biden and his approval down.

After tweeting that Fox News “should fire their Fake Pollster,” he wrote, “Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll? Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!”

That was his second tweet of the week invoking the name of Fox News’ late founder Roger Ailes, who was ousted from the network before his death after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Monday night, he criticized his go-to cable news channel after anchor Neil Cavuto warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine for anything other than malaria and lupus. Earlier Monday, the president claimed he was taking the drug to combat the coronavirus.

“@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!” the president lamented at the time after a follower on Twitter asked him about Cavuto.

Trump has been critical of Fox News’ polling department before, and while the network rarely comments on his direct attacks against on-air talent, it has consistently stood by its pollsters.

In the poll released Thursday, presumptive Democratic nominee Biden leads Trump by eight points, 48% to 40% in a head-to-head match. His overall job approval was down ten points to 44% with 54% disapproving. The previous Fox News poll, in April, showed Trump at a 49% approval rate and 49% disapproval rate.