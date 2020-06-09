Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel waved off concerns about social distancing at President Donald Trump’s upcoming rallies.

Asked on Tuesday by “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy how the rallies will work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, McDaniel said, “Oh, I think they’ll be full rallies.”

She continued: “Listen, when we went to North Carolina and I spoke to the governor, talking about the convention, we were talking about doing temperature checks, testing everybody before they came in. Lots of precautions to make sure we’re putting the safety of convention-goers first. I think that will be the same with the rallies. They’ll make sure that they’re putting safety procedures in place to make sure that every attendee is taken care of.”

She also said “the rules keep changing” in regards to the coronavirus, mentioning new findings that asymptomatic people may spread the virus at a lower rate than previously believed.

According to McDaniel, what really matters to people right now is getting out to rally and support Trump.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, rallies will resume going into the 2020 general election, where the president is expected to face off with Democrat and former vice president Joe Biden.

Steve Doocy: "How would these rallies work? Right now there's social distancing restrictions and guidelines all across the country regarding big crowds of thousands of people." Ronna McDaniel: "Oh I think they'll be full rallies." Doocy: "Really?" pic.twitter.com/wDOB57OJ9d — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 9, 2020