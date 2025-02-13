Seth Meyers Roasts GOP Bill to Rename Greenland to ‘Red, White and Blueland’ | Video

Following Donald Trump’s push to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” some Republicans have set their sights on renaming Greenland to Red, White and Blueland. That is a real sentence, and Seth Meyers was simply confounded by it on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter’s (R-Ga) introduced a bill that would enable Trump to buy the land from Denmark, as he has already suggested doing, and rename it to Red, White and Blueland to make it abundantly clear how American it is.

“Oh, my God, these people get so upset when someone changes their pronoun, but they treat world maps like f–king Etch-a-Sketches,” Meyers joked. “Red, White and Blueland sounds like the ride you take at Six Flags when the line for the rollercoaster is too long.”

“You’re just stuck on a slow-moving boat while weird apple-face puppets sing a haunting song about patriotism,” he continued, giving a taste of what that song may be. “‘Red, White and Blueland, his, hers and you land.’ And you’re like, ‘Why did I take acid?’”

The NBC host later joked that even George W. Bush would probably think Red, White and Blueland “sounds dumb,” and he’s the man who couldn’t pronounce nuclear.

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers dragged Trump’s plans for occupying the Gaza Strip, which the president said would include building hotels and office buildings. But, the “Late Night” host is pretty sure he knows why that would be the plan.

“It’s called the Gaza Strip, and the only other strip he knows is the Vegas Strip,” the comedian explained. “So he thinks that can work there. And if you think the people around him are going to say, ‘Actually sir, it’s a different kind of strip,’ just remember, the people around him also suggest Red, White and Blueland.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.