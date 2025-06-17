Trump Mocks ‘Kooky’ Tucker Carlson for Getting Fired From Fox After Disagreeing on Iran-Israel Conflict | Video

President Donald Trump scoffed at Tucker Carlson’s criticism of his handling of foreign policy Monday, jabbing at the former Fox News host’s career since his firing.

Last week Israel bombed Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the attacks, saying Iran was on the verge of building a nuclear weapon. Though Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not involved, American forces did help intercept an Iranian barrage of missiles aimed at Israel.

The former Fox News personality called Trump “complicit” in Israel’s attacks in his newsletter Friday and said that his involvement could lead to a “all-out war.”

When the president was asked for a response to the criticism from his one-time staunch supporter, Trump was quick to push Carlson back down.

“I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying,” Trump said. “Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”

Reporter: "Do you have any response to Tucker Carlson criticizing you and saying you that were complicit in the war?"



Trump: "I don't know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen." pic.twitter.com/NO9r6F0whc — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 16, 2025

Later this afternoon, Trump posted to Truth Social, mocking “kooky Tucker Carlson.”

Since being fired from his post at Fox News as the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2023, the media personality relaunched his show on X. In 2024 Carlson launched a weekly podcast, “The Tucker Carlson Show.”

Though the controversial, right-wing commentator does not appear on a television network, his podcast averages about 250,000 listens on Spotify per episode. The media personality has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and averages about 450,000 views per video.

Carlson has not posted a new episode of his show in five days, though he typically releases episodes on Mondays.

Earlier in the day Monday, Carlson appeared on Steve Bannon’s show “War Room” and gave his up-to-date take on the president.

“I actually really love Trump. I think he’s a deeply humane, kind person,” Carlson said. “But I’m really afraid that my country’s going to be further weakened by this. I think we’re gonna see the end of the American empire.”

You can watch Trump’s response to Carlson in the video above. You can listen to Carlson on “The War Room” here.