Trump Retweets Video of Supporter Saying ‘The Only Good Democrat is a Dead Democrat’

President Donald Trump retweeted a video that featured a supporter saying that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

“Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico!” Trump said in response to the original tweet from Cowboys for Trump.

The original tweet showed a clip of Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin speaking to a group of demonstrators in New Mexico ahead of a protest against lockdown measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Trump Suggests Shuttering Social Media Platforms After Twitter Adds Fact-Check to His Tweets

“I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” says Griffin to loud cheers.

He adds, “I don’t say that in the physical sense. I can already see the videos getting edited where it says I authorize murdering Democrats. No. I say that in the political sense because the Democrat agenda and policy is anti-American right now.”

The assembled crowd laughed.

Trump’s Twitter has become even more contentious than usual in recent weeks as he’s been tweeting about a conspiracy involving MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and a staffer who died in his congressional office 19 years ago. Twitter denied her widower’s request that those tweets from Trump be deleted, but did add a fact-checking label to another Trump tweet about mail-in voting.

The president is expected to sign an executive order Thursday morning to order the Fed to investigate political bias on social media platforms, the Washington Post reported.