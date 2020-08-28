Go Pro Today

Sad! Trump Lost 5 Million Cable Viewers for His RNC Speech Compared to 2016

13.48 million people tuned in this year, while 18.6 million saw Trump’s 2016 speech

| August 28, 2020 @ 4:48 PM
Trump 2016 2020

Getty Images

Donald Trump has always talked up his ratings, but he might want to avoid that after the 2020 Republican National Convention. Compared to the number of people who tuned in for his 2016 acceptance speech, Trump lost more than 5 million cable viewers for his 2020 RNC address, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Overall, across CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, 13.48 million total average viewers tuned in from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Thursday night, when all three networks took the RNC live. Of those, 3.35 million were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

In 2016, 18.6 million people tuned in from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. across the three cable networks and, of those, 5.57 million were in the demo, according to Nielsen ratings.

Also Read: Jacob Blake Sr. Says He's Heard From 'President Biden,' Not President Trump (Video)

Trump didn’t just see a drop in viewers relative to his own 2016 performance. He also came in second behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden whose acceptance speech, according to Nielsen, was watched by 14.67 million people.

Accounting for ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNN, CNNe, Fox Business Network, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax and Newsy, the last day of this year’s RNC garnered an average of 23.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

While not an exact comparison — Nielsen’s ratings from 2016 included ABC, CBS, NBC, UNI, CNN, CNBC, Fox Business Network, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC Universal — the last day of 2016’s RNC had an average of 32.2 million viewers.

During the fourth night of the RNC in 2016’s election cycle, Fox News brought in 9.737 million total average viewers and 2.586 million demo viewers. CNN brought in 5.814 million total average viewers, of whom 2.014 million were key demo-aged.

In 2016, MSNBC brought in 3.059 million total average viewers on the fourth night of the RNC. Of those, 975,000 were 25 to 54.

The Republican National Committee declined this year to issue a new platform, saying instead, the GOP would be sticking with the 2016 platform until 2024.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
1 of 81

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content