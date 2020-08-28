Donald Trump has always talked up his ratings, but he might want to avoid that after the 2020 Republican National Convention. Compared to the number of people who tuned in for his 2016 acceptance speech, Trump lost more than 5 million cable viewers for his 2020 RNC address, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Overall, across CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, 13.48 million total average viewers tuned in from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Thursday night, when all three networks took the RNC live. Of those, 3.35 million were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

In 2016, 18.6 million people tuned in from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. across the three cable networks and, of those, 5.57 million were in the demo, according to Nielsen ratings.

Also Read: Jacob Blake Sr. Says He's Heard From 'President Biden,' Not President Trump (Video)

Trump didn’t just see a drop in viewers relative to his own 2016 performance. He also came in second behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden whose acceptance speech, according to Nielsen, was watched by 14.67 million people.

Accounting for ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNN, CNNe, Fox Business Network, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax and Newsy, the last day of this year’s RNC garnered an average of 23.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

While not an exact comparison — Nielsen’s ratings from 2016 included ABC, CBS, NBC, UNI, CNN, CNBC, Fox Business Network, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC Universal — the last day of 2016’s RNC had an average of 32.2 million viewers.

During the fourth night of the RNC in 2016’s election cycle, Fox News brought in 9.737 million total average viewers and 2.586 million demo viewers. CNN brought in 5.814 million total average viewers, of whom 2.014 million were key demo-aged.

In 2016, MSNBC brought in 3.059 million total average viewers on the fourth night of the RNC. Of those, 975,000 were 25 to 54.

The Republican National Committee declined this year to issue a new platform, saying instead, the GOP would be sticking with the 2016 platform until 2024.