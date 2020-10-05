Trump Says He Will Leave Hospital on Monday, Tweets ‘Feeling Really Good!’

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he plans to leave the hospital where he’s been treated for COVID-19 since Friday later in the evening.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he wrote.

Even as they revealed that the president’s condition was more serious than previously disclosed Sunday, doctors said Trump could leave the hospital as soon as Monday, citing a positive response to treatment.

The Trump administration faced criticism for the amount of factual information it put out — or didn’t put out — surrounding the president’s condition and the timelines for his diagnosis and release from the hospital.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday leveled critiques of the White House’s “non-answers and outright lies” about the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski started off the show Monday morning by playing a clip of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Sunday repeatedly refusing to provide a detailed timeline when Trump was COVID-19 tested.

Joe Scarborough summed it up by saying, “What we know Monday morning is this: The White House lied repeatedly about the president’s condition on Friday. The White House doctors lied repeatedly about the president’s condition on Saturday. The White House doctors admitted on Sunday, in fact, that they had lied about the president’s condition on Saturday and there was the suggestion they did so so as not to upset their patient, which is their primary concern.”

A number of prominent Republicans tested positive before and after Trump announced his own diagnosis, including McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway and top aide Hope Hicks.