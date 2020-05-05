Trump Says MSNBC and CNN Are ‘Going Wild,’ Flames George Conway

The president launched into another online tirade overnight against mainstream media and new Lincoln Project political ad

| May 5, 2020 @ 6:52 AM

In an avalanche of tweets posted from Monday evening through the overnight hours into Tuesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at MSNBC and CNN again while also attacking George Conway, husband of his presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.

It started simply enough with this, Monday evening: “MSDNC and FAKE NEWS CNN are going wild trying to protect China!”

At 12:46 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, he lashed out again, this time targeting the conservative group The Lincoln Project and its latest anti-Trump ad, which is a play on Ronald Reagan’s infamous “Morning in America” campaign. The president fired off four tweets attacking the group, labeling them “RINO Republicans” who “failed badly” in past elections, have “no imagination” and are “loser types.” RINO is an acronym for Republicans in name only.

Also Read: Trump Campaign Shares Ad Showing Trump -- As Yoda -- Decapitating MSNBC and CNN (Video)

“[T]hey don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” said one of the tweets.

As TheWrap has pointed out before, The Lincoln Project boasts George Conway among its 12 members.

Trump attacked some of the other members of The Lincoln Project by name, then concluded his numerous middle-of-the-night statements like this: “They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!”

The video that enraged him is captioned, “Donald Trump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.” You can see it above.

15 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • games to relax with during coronavirus quarantine
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 16

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE