Trump Says MSNBC and CNN Are ‘Going Wild,’ Flames George Conway

In an avalanche of tweets posted from Monday evening through the overnight hours into Tuesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at MSNBC and CNN again while also attacking George Conway, husband of his presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.

It started simply enough with this, Monday evening: “MSDNC and FAKE NEWS CNN are going wild trying to protect China!”

At 12:46 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, he lashed out again, this time targeting the conservative group The Lincoln Project and its latest anti-Trump ad, which is a play on Ronald Reagan’s infamous “Morning in America” campaign. The president fired off four tweets attacking the group, labeling them “RINO Republicans” who “failed badly” in past elections, have “no imagination” and are “loser types.” RINO is an acronym for Republicans in name only.

Also Read: Trump Campaign Shares Ad Showing Trump -- As Yoda -- Decapitating MSNBC and CNN (Video)

“[T]hey don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” said one of the tweets.

As TheWrap has pointed out before, The Lincoln Project boasts George Conway among its 12 members.

Trump attacked some of the other members of The Lincoln Project by name, then concluded his numerous middle-of-the-night statements like this: “They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!”

The video that enraged him is captioned, “Donald Trump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.” You can see it above.