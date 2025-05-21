Jimmy Kimmel Jokes ‘It’s About Time’ Trump Made Gun Suppressors More Affordable: ‘No Gun Violence If We Can’t Hear the Shots!’ | Video

President Donald Trump is currently trying to advance his latest spending bill through congress, and among the provisions in it is one that would make gun suppressors more affordable. Discussing the bill on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel joked that “it’s about time” that happened.

During his monologue, the ABC host also called out other points in the bill, scoffing at what Trump and his allies are attempting to do.

“The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says this bill will explode the deficit by trillions of dollars, while also transferring huge amounts of money to the wealthy, and kicking around 7 million people off their healthcare,” he explained.

“It will take food out of the mouths of millions of hungry children who get SNAP benefits, and it contains a provision to eliminate a sales tax on gun silencers.”

At that, Kimmel actually offered a compliment — just a backhanded one.

“It’s about time. One thing I think we can all agree on is that the gun violence in this country is too loud,” he joked. “It’s all so crazy. Their solution to climate change is to fire everyone who studies climate change. It’s not happening if we can’t see it, right? And there’s no gun violence if we can’t hear the shots!”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.