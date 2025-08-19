Trump Teases ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Ainsley Earhardt Over Sean Hannity Relationship Live On-Air | Video

President Trump once again phoned into Fox News on Tuesday morning, and he was eager to discuss “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt’s relationship with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity. Among the president’s questions? Who makes more money in the relationship.

Earhardt and Hannity have been public about their relationship for a while now, announcing their engagement at the end of last year. It appeared Trump was unaware of that, though, worrying that he might’ve outed them.

“There’s a guy named Sean Hannity. He might take a very lovely young lady that he knows very, very well to dinner in Washington. And they don’t have to — she’s sitting right next to you by the way,” Trump said with a laugh. “I don’t want to get him in trouble, so I better explain exactly. We don’t want any secrets here.”

Trump outs Ainsley Earhardt for being in a relationship with Sean Hannity live on Fox & Friends. Lawrence Jones immediately changes the topic. pic.twitter.com/Qtm80ZGGQH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

“But he’s got — that’s the greatest relationship. I hope I’m not breaking the news,” Trump continued. “Hey, this could be the most important thing I said.”

The president then expressed his hope that they could now safely engage in PDA when they go to dinner, before wondering which one of the pair makes more money. From there, the hosts pivoted into asking Trump about meeting with world leaders.

As the interview drew to a close, however, Trump circled back to Earhardt’s relationship, addressing her directly.

“And Ainsley, thank you. I hope I didn’t get you in trouble with Sean,” Trump said with a laugh. “No, it’s just a great couple. I’ll say it! I like this. It’s a great couple. We love them.”