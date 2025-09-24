‘The View’: Joy Behar Jokes Trump’s UN Speech Was ‘Almost as Funny’ as Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue After Suspension

The hosts of “The View” were pretty disgusted by President Trump’s speech at the UN on Tuesday morning, saying on Wednesday that it was “embarrassing” and “not helpful.” That said, host Joy Behar did think it was “almost as funny” as a certain late night host.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Wednesday, the ABC hosts celebrated Kimmel’s return to air, saying he handled his monologue to address the situation “perfectly.” The next topic of the day centered on Trump’s speech, in which he dealt with a teleprompter fail, threatened “big trouble” for the operator of the device,” trashed other countries and more.

“I got to give it to him, that speech was almost as funny as Jimmy’s monologue,” Behar joked.

Behar was also quick to point out that, according to reports, it was actually the White House team who was operating the teleprompter. Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin wondered how funny the translations of Trump’s speech sounded for each of the foreign dignitaries in attendance.

“I had this on in the background while we were in hair and makeup. He went from mahogany chairs to windmills to the stock market within like five minutes,” Farah Griffin said. “And you’ve got to respect the ability to just hard pivot on topics like that.”

Host Sara Haines joked that she was worried a member of Trump’s team died from the “trainwreck” that was the speech, before host Sunny Hostin jumped in to add some gravity to the conversation.

“But to be serious about it, what an embarrassment,” Hostin said, with Behar agreeing that “the world is laughing at us.”

“I think so,” she continued. “Not only did he say those inflammatory, divisive types of things about immigration and other countries, he also just lied to the group at the UN.”

For her part, moderator Whoopi Goldberg disagreed that the world is laughing at America, arguing instead that they “are really worried for us.” She noted that, had former president Biden given a speech like Trump’s she would’ve started considering invoking the 25th amendment.

“This was not presidential, and this was not helpful,” she said bluntly.