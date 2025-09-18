FCC Chair Brendan Carr Threatens ‘The View’ Again After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr again targeted ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, saying that the morning talk show may no longer be exempt from the commission’s equal opportunity broadcast rules.

On Thursday’s “The Scott Jennings Radio Show,” the chairman said that the FCC will determine whether or not the Whoopi Goldberg-led series is a “bonafide news show.” If not, it would be forced to offer opposing political candidates “equal time” on an FCC-regulated network like ABC. Carr’s comments against “The View” came just a day after the Disney-owned network suspended Jimmy Kimmel over comments he made Monday about Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter.

“I would assume you can make the argument that ‘The View’ is a bona fide news show, but I’m not so sure about that,” Carr said Thursday. “I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether ‘The View’ and some of the programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place.”

Carr, fresh off his Wednesday night gloating tour after Disney indefintiely suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” told conservative commentator Scott Jennings that shows like “The View” and some late night broadcasts have traditionally been classified as “bonafide news programs.” The classification exempts them from the FCC’s equal opportunity rules, which requires them to offer opposing political candidates “equal time” on an FCC-regulated network (though not necessarily at in the same time slot).

Representatives for “The View” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment. An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment.

The comments came after Disney’s indefinite suspension on Wednesday of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show after local station owners Nexstar and Sinclair — and Carr — complained about comments Kimmel made about “the MAGA gang” politicizing Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassins arrest. It also follows Carr’s July threats to investigate the show over comments critical of President Donald Trump, suggesting on Fox News that “it’s possible there’s issues there.”

“The View” has navigated a trickier political landscape since Trump’s 2024 election win as it grappled with a changing electorate.

The show initially intended not to change its focus on politics in the wake of Trump’s win — even planning to invite him to appear on the show — despite its six-person panel comprised of those opposed to his policies. But as Trump took control of the nation and strongarmed media companies, including Disney and Paramount, to pay him millions of dollars to settle legal cases, ABC News’ president Almin Karamehmedovic and Disney CEO Bob Iger urged its hosts to tone down their political coverage.

The hosts have not relented and have continued to host political guests, such as its upcoming interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. But it has showcased its willingness to avoid topics closer to home. It didn’t address Carr’s July threats, and on Thursday, it remained silent on Disney’s decision to pull Kimmel’s show.