Former president Donald Trump released a statement Thursday night calling on Fox News to “get rid” of contributor Karl Rove.

Following Rove’s Wednesday criticism of Trump’s CPAC speech, the twice-impeached president wrote in a lengthy statement distributed by his “Save America PAC” that Rove is “a RINO of the highest order.”

“RINO” means “Republican in name only,” and Trump has delighted throughout his political career in attacking establishment Republicans, especially those who oppose him and his rise. In his statement against Rove, Trump also took aim at the Lincoln Project, a group made up of high-profile, anti-Trump Republicans who have faced a number of scandals and resignations since their 2019 launch.

“Never had much of a feeling for Karl, in that I disagreed with so many of the things he says. He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda,” wrote Trump, who, since his social media accounts have been suspended, emailed the statement, which also noted, “Karl would be much more at home at the disastrous Lincoln Project. I heard they have numerous openings!”

On Wednesday, Rove wrote in the Wall Street Journal that Trump’s speech at CPAC had “no forward-looking agenda, simply a recitation of his greatest hits.”

In his Thursday statement, Trump said Rove is “all talk and no action” and Fox News should let him go “as soon as possible.” You can click to read the statement below.