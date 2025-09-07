Trump Met With Boos, Cheers at US Open as Sinner/Alcaraz Match Delayed | Video

The game between the two men was pushed back by at least 30 minutes due to additional security measures put into place

Stephanie kaloi
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (L) and Arabella Kushner (R) look on before the start of the U.S. Open men's singles final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the U.S. Open finals on September 7, 2025 in New York City
U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (L) and Arabella Kushner (R) look on before the start of the U.S. Open men's singles final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the U.S. Open finals on September 7, 2025 in New York City (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Donald Trump made his first showing at the US Open in nearly 10 years Sunday and was greeted by a chorus of boos and cheers upon his arrival. Trump, who walked out of his suite less than an hour before the Finals match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled, was filmed clapping and waving at the crowd.

Trump initially went back into his suite before re-emerging for the National Anthem, which prompted more cheers and boos.

Notably, ABC went on commercial break when Trump was shown on the scoreboard following the first set of the match. Event organizers had previously emailed broadcasters and requested they “refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president’s attendance in any capacity.”

The president was joined by Jared Kushner, Pam Bondi and Karoline Leavitt, as well as by special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

The match was also attended by Michael J. Fox, Dakota Fanning and Kevin Hart.

Trump’s appearance prompted additional security measures that delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes.

When asked how he feels about Trump’s visit, Alcarez told reporters, “It is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match.”

“For me, playing in front of him, I will try not to be focused on that, and I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president coming to the final,” he continued.

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Read Next
US Open Asks Broadcasters Not to Air Crowd Boos for Trump

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments