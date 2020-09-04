Go Pro Today

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg Says Administration Insiders Are in ‘Disbelief’ Over Trump’s Attitude Toward Veterans (Video)

Trump called deceased veterans “losers” and “suckers,” according to Goldberg’s piece

| September 4, 2020 @ 7:56 AM

The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg said Friday morning that those close to President Donald Trump are in “disbelief” about his stance towards veterans and military service. In a bombshell piece published Thursday night, Goldberg reported that Trump had referred to veterans — including former POW and senator John McCain — as “losers” and “suckers.”

“There’s a general sort of shock and disbelief that someone — not even that the person would articulate views that way — I think there’s genuine curiosity about why a person would ever think that way or how a person comes to those thoughts,” said Goldberg, who also reported that Trump considers those who died in battle to be “losers” and requested amputees not be included in planning for a military parade as, in his words, “nobody wants to see that.”

Speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Goldberg continued, “It’s so irregular in a country that values veterans, that values service generally and military service in particular. There’s just a general kind of confusion, even more than anger. Disbelief, I would say, in a lot of circles.”

Goldberg’s reporting was later corroborated by the Associated Press.

Thursday, Trump denied on Twitter Twitter that he has never called McCain a “loser” or disparaged veterans. In fact, Trump specifically did that at least once, publicly, and the whole thing was captured on video.

Goldberg also reported in his piece that Trump called soldiers who died during World War I “losers” and “suckers”; told his senior staff “we’re not going to support that loser’s funeral” after McCain died, and later called him “a f–ing loser”; mocked former President George H.W. Bush for being shot down while piloting combat missions during World War II; and disrespected the son of former chief of staff John Kelly, who died in 2010 at age 29 while serving as a Marine Corps officer in Afghanistan. Trump and Kelly were visiting his grave site on Memorial Day, according to Goldberg, when Trump turned to Kelly and asked, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

Watch the whole conversation via MSNBC, above.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Herman Cain Getty Images
  • Trini Lopez Getty Images
  • Tom Seaver
1 of 33

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content