NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie interrupted the broadcast of President Donald Trump’s overnight speech where he baselessly claimed a re-election victory, informing viewers it was “frankly not true.”

“We’re listening to the president speaking at the White House, but we’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just frankly not true,” Guthrie said. “The president going through some of the states, stating that he has prevailed in those states… Naming Georgia, saying they’re winning Georgia or that they won Georgia — ‘There’s no way they’ll catch us’ — that they’re winning Pennsylvania, won Michigan…”

She went on, “The fact of the matter is those states have not come close to counting all of their vote. There’s still outstanding vote.”

Also Read: Ben Shapiro Calls Trump 'Deeply Irresponsible' for Falsely Declaring Early Victory

Guthrie wasn’t alone in pumping the brakes after Trump’s false claim. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, too, called Trump’s declaration “deeply irresponsible.”

In a speech to his supporters in the early hours of Wednesday, Trump fraudulently declared a victory in the presidential race, baselessly said Democrats were trying to steal the election and added that he would take the issue to the Supreme Court.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, while also wrongly claiming victories in key battleground states that had not been called yet.