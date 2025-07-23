Trump White House Launches AI Website, Shares Plan for ‘Global Dominance’

The Trump Administration on Wednesday launched the new AI.gov website, which shares the president’s “action plan” to win the “race to achieve global dominance in artificial intelligence.”

That plan, according to the site, includes “removing red tape and onerous regulation” on American AI companies, growing the electric grid, and promoting the ethical use of AI both domestically and globally. Foreign adversaries like China must also be blocked from “free-riding on our innovation and investment,” the new site said.

“Winning this race will usher in a new era of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people,” the website added.

The website’s launch comes after President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have made AI a key focus since they entered the White House in January.

Trump, right after being inaugurated, tapped OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to lead his “Stargate” AI infrastructure project; the three companies committed to spending up to $500 billion to building America’s AI framework, but the Wall Street Journal reported this week the plan has “struggled to get off the ground.”

Trump has previously said it is important for the U.S. to stay ahead of other countries — and in particular, China — when it comes to AI innovation.

“AI is the new oil; it’s the oil of the future,” Trump said during a 2023 speech. “We have to make sure we dominate it.”

He has also expressed some concerns over AI being a “superpower,” which he told Logan Paul during a podcast interview last year. Trump added he found AI’s potential a bit “alarming.”

The new AI.gov website includes a section on an upcoming “Presidential AI Challenge” that aims to “foster interest and expertise in AI technology in America’s youth.” Early training and exposure to AI will “demystify this technology and prepare America’s students to be confident participants in the AI-assisted workforce, propelling our Nation to new heights of scientific innovation and economic achievement,” the website claimed. It said more info on registering for the Presidential AI Challenge is coming soon.

The new site went live a few hours before Trump is expected to sign executive orders tied to AI. “One order will target political bias in A.I. chatbots, and another will encourage the export of A.I. hardware and software,” The New York Times reported.



