Seth Meyers Is Pretty Sure He Knows Why Trump Randomly Took Questions on the White House Roof | Video

President Trump startled reporters and voters this week, when he suddenly turned up to take questions from press from the roof of the White House (while said reporters were still on the ground). But, Seth Meyers is pretty sure he knows why Trump did that.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host once again lamented that “too much is happening, and it’s impossible for our brains to absorb all of it,” before turning his attention to Trump’s stunt on the roof. And really, Meyers couldn’t even laugh at the situation this time.

“What, and I mean this as exhaustedly as possible, the f–k?” he deadpanned. “This looks like one of those human interest stories where firefighters have to rescue a dog that got stuck on the roof.”

That said, Meyers immediately offered Trump’s potential reasoning for getting up there.

“He can’t answer your questions if he can’t hear them,” Meyers joked. “I mean, if his poll numbers get any worse, he’s going to start doing press conferences on top of the Washington Monument. Oh, maybe he’s on the roof, you know, to throw stuff off, like that old Letterman segment!”

The “Late Night” host then mourned that the White House press pool “is in the same conundrum” as everybody else, knowing that there are real issues to be asked about that are affecting voters, but also knowing that they had to ask why Trump got up on the roof.

“Obviously, I don’t have to tell you that if Joe Biden had been seen wandering around on the roof one day, all hell would have broken loose,” Meyers added. “And, in Biden’s case, there probably would have been a reason. I mean, you know Ol’ Scranton Joe has been on a roof for two in his day. He’s the kind of old man who insists he can clean the gutters himself.”

That said, Trump did eventually come down — thanks to firefighters luring him “with a Big Mac on a string,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” in the video above.