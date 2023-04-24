The Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” series starring Octavia Spencer will end with its third season.

The anthology series has told three separate stories within each season, and the third and final season is now available on the streamer. Spencer shared the news of the show’s end via Instagram.

“Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation,” Spencer wrote. “I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season, and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew – thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off.”

Spencer portrayed Poppy Scoville, investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster who teams up with a principal (Gabrielle Union) to spur more coverage of the missing victims. The show was created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson served as showrunner for Season 3.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of ‘Truth Be Told,’ a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe, ” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia’s mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can’t wait to find our next project together.”

Executive producers included Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment. “Truth Be Told” was produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.