‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has greenlit a second reason of the hit psychological thriller “Surface.”

The series, created by Veronica West and produced by Apple Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that leaves her with extreme memory loss. The injury is believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

In addition to starring, Mbatha-Raw serves as an executive producer alongside West, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The first season of “Surface” sent Sophie on a mission in high-end San Francisco to discover her own secrets, where she unearthed a multitude of sins that ranged all the way from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity.

Returning to her hometown of London, Season 2 will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories – as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with with this brilliant team,” Mbatha-Raw said in a statement. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

“This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world,” West added. “I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two.”

