Tubi Taps Former TikTok Head Kudzi Chikumbu as VP of Creator Partnerships

Tubi is betting more chips on creators. The Fox-owned ad-supported streamer has tapped Kudzi Chikumbu, TikTok’s former global head of creator marketing, as its VP of Creator Partnerships. In this role, Chikumbu will bring more original stories from creators to Tubi’s more than 100 million monthly active users.
“I’m thrilled to join Tubi at a time when creators are redefining entertainment,” said Chikumbu. “Tubi’s dedication to empowering creators with creative freedom and meaningful incremental audience reach is unmatched, and I’m excited to bring fresh, bold and authentic storytelling to their passionate viewers.”
In his role at TikTok, Chikumbu was instrumental in developing the platform’s global creator ecosystem. He’s been recognized in Fortune’s 40 Under 40, The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen, Variety’s Hollywood’s New Leaders and AdWeek’s Experiential Executive of the Year.
That’s not the only creator-related news the platform announced Thursday. The Tubi for Creators program, which was announced in June, has expanded to include more talent. The program allows creator content to live alongside Tubi’s vast library of more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes. Tubi currently stands as one of the most prominent platforms where new and traditional media stand together.
Tubi now has more than 5,000 episodes from creators like Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), Alan Chikin Chow’s Alan’s Universe, Jimmy O’Brien and Jake Storiale’s Jomboy Media, Celina Myers’ CelinaSpookyBoo and Steven He. Here are the new creators joining the program:
- Jimmy Donaldson (“MrBeast”): Seasons 6 through 8 of Donaldson’s MrBeast YouTube channel will be added to Tubi, which includes videos that were released from 2023 to 2025. Tubi has been home to a MrBeast live channel since 2023, and the MrBeast YouTube channel has amassed over 421 million subscribers, making Donaldson one of the most popular creators of all time.
- Jomboy Media: Founded by Jimmy O’Brien and Jake Storiale, Jomboy Media is home to one of the most passionate sports communities on the internet with a community of over 30 million. The brand has also been backed by the MLB, which has led to the shows “Talkin’ Baseball” and “Talkin’ Yanks.” Both will be available on Tubi.
- Alan Chikin Chow: With over 95 million YouTube subscribers, Chow is known for his viral sketch comedy that’s inspired by K-dramas. Chow has already amassed over 50 billion views, and now his Alan’s Universe channel will be coming to Tubi.
- Celina Myers: With over 28 million followers on TikTok, 2025 has been a big one for Myers. In addition to the upcoming release of her fifth book “Hollow,” she produced and starred in her first theatrical film “House of Eden,” which was directed by KallMeKris, aka Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins. Myers is also bringing a long-form spooky series to Tubi this year.
- Steven He: With 13 million YouTube subscribers and 4 billion views, He is known for his sketch comedy. His new breakthrough comedy series “Fish Bowl” will be available on Tubi.