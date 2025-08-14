Tubi Taps Former TikTok Head Kudzi Chikumbu as VP of Creator Partnerships

Tubi is betting more chips on creators. The Fox-owned ad-supported streamer has tapped Kudzi Chikumbu, TikTok’s former global head of creator marketing, as its VP of Creator Partnerships. In this role, Chikumbu will bring more original stories from creators to Tubi’s more than 100 million monthly active users.

“I’m thrilled to join Tubi at a time when creators are redefining entertainment,” said Chikumbu. “Tubi’s dedication to empowering creators with creative freedom and meaningful incremental audience reach is unmatched, and I’m excited to bring fresh, bold and authentic storytelling to their passionate viewers.”

In his role at TikTok, Chikumbu was instrumental in developing the platform’s global creator ecosystem. He’s been recognized in Fortune’s 40 Under 40, The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen, Variety’s Hollywood’s New Leaders and AdWeek’s Experiential Executive of the Year.

That’s not the only creator-related news the platform announced Thursday. The Tubi for Creators program, which was announced in June, has expanded to include more talent. The program allows creator content to live alongside Tubi’s vast library of more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes. Tubi currently stands as one of the most prominent platforms where new and traditional media stand together.

Tubi now has more than 5,000 episodes from creators like Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), Alan Chikin Chow’s Alan’s Universe, Jimmy O’Brien and Jake Storiale’s Jomboy Media, Celina Myers’ CelinaSpookyBoo and Steven He. Here are the new creators joining the program: