Tubi Renews Animated Series ‘The Freak Brothers’ for Season 2

Tubi has given the green light to a second season of its animated series, “The Freak Brothers” — its first-ever renewal of a show.

Featuring the voices of Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony and Rapper ScHoolboy Q, the series — Tubi’s first animated original — is based on the comics from Gilbert Shelton.

“We’re thrilled to embark on another even more freaky trip with Adam Lewinson, Rachel Koehler and the fantastic teams at Tubi, Fox and Lionsgate. And we’re most excited for our fans to twist one up and enjoy Season Two,” executive producer Courtney Solomon, said in a statement.

Season 2, which will span eight episodes, will premiere in December 2022, the network announced on Monday.

“We’re excited to bring back our favorite trio of ‘Freaks’ – and their trippy pet Kitty – for another wild season,” Adam Lewinson, chief content officer for Tubi, said in a statement. “’The Freak Brothers’ has received overwhelming reception since its debut in November and has been a key driver in our growing adult comedy offering, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult animation.”

“The success of Season 1 helped lay the foundation for this awesome new ‘Freak Brothers’ audience, and Season 2 will be full of hilarity and surprises for our Super Freak army,” executive producer Mark Canton, said in a statement.

“The Freak Brothers” is part of Tubi’s comedy collection aimed at an adult audience. It follows a trio of “stoner anti-establishment characters and their cat, who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco.”

“We’re pleased to continue our ‘trip’ with Fox and Tubi on a hilarious second season of ‘The Freak Brothers,’” Lionsgate president of domestic television distribution Ryan Lowerre said in a statement. “With a fresh and inventive spin for their second season, Freewheelin’ Franklin, Fat Freddy, Phineas T. Phreakers and Kitty are ready to continue to grow the show’s audience.”

“The Freak Brothers” is produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by Lionsgate.