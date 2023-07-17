Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show Lands Major Ad Deal With Anti-ESG Company 

The newly inked deal valued at over $1 million signals that Carlson will be using his new show to platform conservative-valued advertisers

"Tucker on Twitter"
Tucker Carlson (Credit: "Tucker on Twitter")

Tucker Carlson and Public Square, a shopping app with conservative ideals, have come to an agreement on a seven-figure ad deal for the former Fox host’s new Twitter show, marking the first major ad deal for the venture.

After Carlson and Fox parted ways in April, the host launched a show on Twitter, which is already drawing millions of viewers. Carlson’s departure from Fox came abruptly after the network settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over a landmark defamation suit. 

Omeed Malik, the chief executive and chairman of the board of PublicSq is also planning a large investment into Carlson’s new media venture, according to Axios. Malik is eyeing a seven or eight-figure investment into Carlson’s media endeavors post-Fox through his private investment firm, 1789 Capital. Malik’s investment firm focuses on investing in organizations that support a conservative agenda, specifically “Replication/Parallel Economy,” “Deglobalization” and “Anti-ESG.”

"Tucker on Twitter"
Read Next
Tucker Carlson Is Raising Money to Start a New Media Company (Report)

The agreement between PublicSq and Carlson marks the first commercial deal that will be featured in the host’s programming. Carlson is looking to raise a significant amount in advertisements in order to launch his own digital media company.

The PublicSq ads will begin airing on Carlson’s free Twitter content in August, which centers around video programming distributed via Elon Musk-owned Twitter. Carlson is telling investors that eventually some of the content produced will be put behind a paywall on the social media platform, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, Carlson is currently involved in a tense legal battle with his former network Fox News.

Both parties argue that their contractual agreements have been breached since his dramatic departure from the network. Fox argues that Carlson’s new Twitter show violates previously agreed to terms, while Carlson alleges that Fox breached his contract when executives reneged on promises made to the anchor.

tucker carlson
Read Next
Tucker Carlson Felt Trapped at Fox News, Newly-Released Texts Reveal: ‘I’ll Die Here’

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.