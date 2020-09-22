If you thought that Tucker Carlson was done defending the Illinois teen charged with murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wi., think again. Tucker was at it again on Tuesday, and this time his Fox News show aired a video from Kyle Rittenhouse’s defenders that showed him shooting people and blasted the victims as criminals.

Tucker introduced the video, which he said comes from “a nonprofit founded by Kyle Rittenhouse’s defamation attorney,” by reminding everyone that Rittenhouse cleaned some graffiti up and claimed he was just altruistically trying to defend a car dealership. “Today we’re going to show you context from that night, and we’re going to let you decide what happened,” Tucker declared, before letting the video roll.

You can watch the relevant portion of Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded in this article. But be warned that the content is graphic and shows all three shootings Rittenhouse was involved with.

The film is narrated by an unnamed woman, and opens with Rittenhouse, who is too young to legally use the gun he was carrying, talking about how it was his “job” to protect buildings. “And part of my job is to help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle.”

The narrator claims some random other person present at the protests, but not a part of the incident, started the whole incident by firing a pistol. The video, in slow motion, shows a blurry light in the far distance, with no accompanying sound, and the narrator claims that’s a muzzle flash from this other person.

The video goes on and on like this, showing Rittenhouse shoot three people, and clearly showing the killing blow he fired at Anthony Huber. The video then paused to let us know that Huber, who attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard, had been convicted of crimes in the past. It also shows Rittenhouse shooting Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm, again pausing to let us know about his criminal record.

The overarching claim here is that Rittenhouse was, essentially, caught up in some fraught circumstances and defended himself.

After showing the video, Tucker brought in “Judge” Jeanine Pirro to talk about it. She promptly noted that Kyle Rittenhouse could have shot many more people but chose not to.