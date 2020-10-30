Tucker Carlson: America ‘Can’t Handle’ COVID Because US ‘Denies That Death Is Real’ (Video)

In the middle of his Fox News show on Friday night, Tucker Carlson brought on Marc Siegel to complain about the new movie “Songbird,” which depicts a rather dramatic ramping up of the COVID-19 pandemic into something much more severe. And at the end of that segment, Tucker delivered a pretty odd line: “a secular society cannot handle a pandemic like this, because a secular society denies that death is real.”

it’s not clear why he said that, but it was surely a nod to evangelical Christians who support Trump.

That comment came, as we mentioned, at the very end of this particular segment. Here’s how we got there.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci of Washington DC may be old, but he’s busy. He has plans for you, detailed plans,” tucker said, with a hint of menace in his voice. “He wants you to wear a mask. He wants you to stop shaking hands with one another after 3,000 years. He wants to cancel Thanksgiving and probably the rest of the holiday season too. Bye, Christmas. But get used to it because Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it may be years before we get back to normal, if ever.”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” then pulled up a portion of the trailer for “Songbird,” the Michael Bay-produced film from director Adam Mason, which imagines the COVID-19 pandemic spiraling into a new, worse COVID-23 pandemic in 2022.

Tucker then brought in Marc Siegel, who Tucker claims is a doctor — however, a judge recently ruled that Carlson is not a credible source of news. Tucker asked Siegel what he thought of this “vision of our future” that “Songbird” provides.

As you read what Siegel had to say about this film, keep in mind that “Songbird” is a fictional film, and not a documentary.

“It’s scary, Tucker. Listen, fear corrodes, and we got enough fear now, as I write in my book, without having made up fear forced on us, thrust on us, and and that’s why by the way I’m working on a novel about a bioengineered virus, but I put it on the shelf because I don’t want to inflict any more fear,” Siegel said.

“And the biggest fearmongerer of them all, Alfred Hitchcock, was asked, ‘How dare you scare everybody with ‘The Birds,’ with ‘Psycho,’ people are, blood pressures going up, and you know what he said? He said, ‘You get to turn the camera off and go home after the movie.’ Well, you don’t get to go home here and Michael bay should listen to that before he dumps, before he jumps into deep water. He should stick with ‘Transformers,’ Tucker.”

When the pandemic began spreading in the United States back in March, the Steven Soderbergh film “Contagion” became extremely popular on streaming services, indicating that people actually got some kind of comfort from that topical, but fictional, depiction of a pandemic. As is the case with “Songbird,” the virus in “Contagion” is significantly more severe than COVID-19.

As for Siegel’s attempts to lecture Bay about the subject matter of “Songbird,” Michael Bay did not write or direct “Songbird.” He merely served as a producer, which could mean that he had no meaningful creative involvement with the film at all.

Siegel barreled on with this line of thought by criticizing the film for not being perfectly in line with his own vision of the future.

“He’s talking about a major mutation occurring to COVID-19 and it becomes COVID-23 and the world is wiped out. Well, I talked to the head of NIH last week who said this virus is not mutating in that direction, it is not becoming more severe,” Siegel complained, before drifting toward a new line of complaints.

“But meanwhile in Michael Bay’s movie you have a virtual reality where the couples meet, KJ Apa and Sofia Carson meet virtually, they have a virtual relationship, well we talked about this, Tucker. Zoom meetings with masks on, there’s one person in particular I want to say should have worn an entire face mask if you know what I mean, Tucker,” Siegel said, though it’s not clear who he’s referring to.

“And then of course other people are suggesting that people wear masks during sex, well it’s even worse in the Michael Bay movie because you have a virtual marriage going on, and I’m wondering, Tucker, I have a question for you: virtual marriage? How do you make a virtual baby? And by the way what would a virtual baby look like, Tucker?”

Tucker replied: “I don’t know but I’m pretty sure it’s sexist of you to doubt that it’s possible, but that’s just me.”

After thanking Siegel for appearing on his show, Tucker then delivered his closing line for the segment.

“No one wants to say the truth, which is that a secular society cannot handle a pandemic like this because a secular society denies the death is real. And when it’s in your face people melt down.”

You can watch the relevant portion of Friday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News in the video embedded up at the top of this article.