Tucker Carlson Blames Feminists, Cannabis and Depression Medication for 4th of July Shooting (Video)

The day after yet another horrific mass shooting, Fox News primetime stars were back at it — “it” being desperately fumbling for any excuse, however absurd or intelligence-insulting, for the horrors other than guns and the ease with which people can acquire them.

Tucker Carlson, for example, had a rather novel explanation for the latest mass shooting: Feminism, cannabis, and medication to treat depression.

Asserting that young American men “inhabit” a life filled with “social media, porn, and video games,” and “government endorsed weed,” Carlson alleged that “crackpots posing as ‘counselors'” are forcing American children to take “psychotropic drugs.” Which, uh, ok.

“The authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male, you’re privileged.’ Imagine that, try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So alot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised? And by the way, a shockingly large number have been prescribed psychotropic drugs by their doctors, SSRIS, or antidepressants.”

Watch Carlson’s rant above now.

Meanwhile, the memo clearly went at out Fox News that they should be blaming legalization of marijuana — something the overwhelming majority of American’s support, incidentally — because Laura Ingraham also griped about it at length making baseless claims about so-called “pot psychosis.”

If you care to hear that, you can watch it below now. We’ll just add that there is, in fact, no known link between cannabis and mass shootings.