Fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday night and opened up even further about her experience as a booker for fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson. And, according to Grossberg, Republican politicians were actually “terrified” of appearing on the show — something Carlson himself delighted in.

During her appearance on “Anderson Cooper 360,” the CNN host pushed for further details on Grossberg’s description of the environment she faced while working for Carlson, honing in on the fact that “from what you say, he talks as if he was in the position to destroy campaigns and would actually threaten politicians.”

At that, Grossberg readily agreed, and recalled a specific example from her time there.

“They would say there was — like Ron Johnson, for example, the office called me and said, ‘He will come on the show, but are you going to destroy him? Because this will ruin his chances. It will be over for him,'” Grossberg explained.

When Cooper asked point blank if that meant politicians were “terrified” of coming on the show, Grossberg was direct.

“Yes, they were,” she said. “And that was a power that I was terrified of too. I don’t think journalists should have that kind of power to threaten and bully people. And Tucker did, and reveled in it.”

Grossberg is, of course, in the middle of a lawsuit against Fox New, which is where claims of a hostile work environment first surfaced. She is suing her former employer over claims she was pressured to provide misleading testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

“Fox News engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review,” Fox said in a statement. “

Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.”

You can watch Cooper’s full interview with Grossberg in the video above.