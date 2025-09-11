Tucker Carlson Reflects on His Own ‘Close Calls’ After Charlie Kirk Shooting, Says Faith Keeps Him ‘Not Actually Worried’ | Video

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Tucker Carlson explained how his faith keeps him “not actually worried” about his own safety, despite experiencing several “close calls” himself over the years.

While speaking to Megyn Kelly on “The Megyn Kelly Show” Thursday, Carlson – the famed former Fox New anchor-turned-podcast host – was asked if Kirk’s assassination had him reflecting on the dangers he might face in the future. Kelly worried that there were more “deranged” people out their putting targets on Republicans’ backs.

“There’s not another more prominent news person than you, and there’s not one that’s been attacked with the same terms they used against Charlie, that have been used against me too, then you — so do you worry now?” Kelly asked. “Because the shooter’s at large. And even once they catch this guy, and I think they will catch this guy, he’s not the only deranged person out there.”

Carlson explained that Kirk’s death had him reflecting on his own previous “close calls” but emphasized that ultimately his faith kept him “not actually worried” for his safety.

“I’ve had some things happen in the last few years that I’m never gonna talk about because my family doesn’t want me to, but I’ve had cause to think about this a lot, and I really feel like it’s up to God,” Carlson said. “I really, sincerely feel that. Now I have a very big family, I’m at the head of the family, so I have concerns that extend far beyond me, and that is a subject of prayer every single day, including this morning. But I don’t think that we can choose the time. I don’t think we can extend our lives. I really believe, and I really mean it when I say this.”

He continued: “I’m not just posing that all of this is in God’s hands. I do believe that. It doesn’t make me not take precautions or whatever. Actually, it has me maybe not take precautions, but I’ve been encouraged to take precautions anyway. So I’m not actually worried. I’ve had a couple, several things that I consider very, very close calls over the last 20 years. So I’ve thought about it a lot, and I just feel sad for Charlie’s family. I feel sorry for Erica in a way that’s really kind of hard to express, and it’s definitely not about me.”

After expressing that sentiment on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Carlson announced on X later Thursday that he and his business partner Neil Patel set up a fund for Kirk’s surviving family. Carlson and Patel began the fund with a $1 million donation from their nicotine pouch company Alp Pouch.

Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday while speaking on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was 31. The shooter is still at large.

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” clip in the video above.