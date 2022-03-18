Tucker Carlson Cries ‘Slander’ After GOP Congressman Calls His Show ‘Organ of Russian Disinformation’

Tucker Carlson leveled claims of slander against Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul on Thursday night, after McCaul called the Fox News host’s show “an organ of Russian disinformation.”

“In recent days, McCaul has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation,” Carlson said on his show this week. “In other words, not only are we wrong, which is fine, we are disloyal Americans. We’re doing the bidding of a foreign power. That is not fine. That is slander.”

Though Russian State TV has indeed been using clips of Carlson’s show and his comments to further its propaganda, Carlson added that he and his team “don’t care what the Russian government says.”

“Unlike Michael McCaul, we are only and narrowly interested in the interests of our own country. That would be the United States, where we were born and where we plan to die,” Carlson continued. “We don’t care what the Russian government says. We only care what the United States does and what our future looks like because we have children here.”

Carlson has previously claimed that the U.S. goaded Russia into invading Ukraine, along with other lines of inquiry that Democrats claim are in line with Russian talking points. The host used this moment to attack Joe Biden once again.

“Russian disinformation is also a well worn Democratic Party talking point,” he claimed. “Joe Biden, for example, calls anything he doesn’t like Russian disinformation, has for years.”

Then, Carlson called out the Republican party as a whole, saying that there’s really no difference between the two parties.

“So you have to ask yourself, why are so many Republicans suddenly talking like Joe Biden?” he finished. “And the answer is, because on the big questions, the questions that matter, they agree with each other. And you should know that.”