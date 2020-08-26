Tucker Carlson Defends Teen Vigilante Charged With Murdering 2 Kenosha Protesters (Video)

On his Fox News show Wednesday, Tucker Carlson appeared to justify the killing of two people protesting the shooting of a Black man by Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin when he defended the 17-year-old vigilante charged with murder for those deaths of those two people.

Demonstrations erupted in Kenosha on Sunday night after Jacob Blake, who was unarmed and not suspected of a crime, was shot 7 times by police in front of his children. And on Tuesday night, two of those protesters were killed and a third person injured. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois teenager and self-described militia member, was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

Witness reports hold that Rittenhouse, was seen near the protests but not amid them, carrying an assault rifle, before abruptly running unprovoked toward demonstrators just prior to the murders. But Carlson defended the shooting as the action of someone who “decided they had to maintain order.”

Also Read: MLB Teams Join NBA in Game Boycotts to Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

“A court will decide whether what you just saw qualifies as self-defense. As of tonight, we really don’t have more details. We do know why it happened though: Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” Carlson said. “People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down, refused to enforce the law. They stood back and they watched Kanosha burn. So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17 year olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

Video footage of the incident showed that a group of people began chasing after Rittenhouse, who was armed with a rifle. Rittenhouse tripped and fell, then shot at some of the people who were chasing him, according to the footage. According to some witness reports, Rittenhouse then walked toward law enforcement officials in an apparent attempt to surrender, but officers did nothing and he was able to flee back to Illinois.

The shooting of Jacob Blake by officers was also partially captured on video. Witnesses at the scene said that Blake had attempted to break up a verbal altercation between two women when he was approached by police officers and shot after declining to speak them, according to Kenosha News. Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake, said Blake was shot in front of his three sons, who were inside the vehicle, and that he is now paralyzed.