Tucker Carlson Endorses Racist ‘Great Replacement’ Theory, Calls It Democrats’ ‘Electoral Strategy’ (Video)

On Tuesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Carlson pretty much dropped any pretense to the contrary and fully endorsed the racist rhetoric known as the “Great Replacement” theory.

Watch the clip for yourself at the top of the page, or here.

During a segment discussing President Joe Biden’s policies, or rather his interpretation of Biden’s policies, Carlson complained, falsely, that Biden is too tolerant of illegal immigration. He then that to accuse Democrats of seeking to win electoral victories with them — which is impossible, because people who aren’t citizens aren’t allowed to vote, so whether or not they’re here, they can’t affect election victories — especially since there is no problem of widespread election fraud.

Carlson concluded with, “The great replacement? Yeah, it’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s their electoral strategy.” And he said this while a banner reading “Democrats celebrate demographic change” was displayed across the bottom of the screen. Very subtle.

Look, Carlson always denies being a racist, so in the interest of fairness we’ll make sure we remind you of this yet again.

We’ll also remind you of the fact that he frequently references and promotes racist rhetoric and also recently, and quite unambiguously, came out in opposition to integrated school busing. Also, one of Carlson’s top writers had to resign in 2020 after it came out that he frequented white supremacist websites and posted racist, sexist and homophobic statements there. Even NPR asked “Has Tucker Carlson created the most racist show in the history of cable news?”

But whatever the answers there, The Great Replacement *is* a white supremacist conspiracy theory that has motivated several shocking episodes of violence, including the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Buffalo, New York — among others.

Obviously there’s nothing inherently bad about demographic change and considering America’s long history as a cultural melting post, something most Americans have celebrated. There also isn’t a problem with widespread voter fraud.